Faux Suede Wall Treatment

Start ripping your brown paper bags in irregular, but large, pieces. The final look will resemble suede, not bags, so make sure all the bags you are using are logo and print free. You will need enough paper to cover the walls.

Mix your wallpaper paste in a large bucket by combining equal amounts of water with white glue.

With your paintbrush slather a generous amount of the glue mixture onto your wall. Lay a piece of brown paper bag on top of this wet glue. Paint more glue on top of the paper bag to seal it. Make sure that the glue you buy dries clear.

While your glue is still wet firmly scrape the wall with a wallpaper burnisher (the flat-edged plastic tool for smoothing paper). This will push out any excess glue so that your bags will lie flat against the wall without any air bubbles.