Shoji Screen Light Box

Shoji screens don't just divide living spaces. They can also add height and exotic elegance to a room. Trinette Reed/ Getty Images

Separating rooms is not the only use for a screen. Robert utilized the translucent quality of a shoji screen and created a magnificent Asian-inspired wall installation. The piece creates a focal point in the room, filling the space with warm, glowing light and extending the apparent height of the ceiling by carrying the eye vertically up the wall.

For this project, you'll need: plywood, a table saw, a four-panel shoji screen, rope lights, fasteners for the lights, paint or stain, black electrical tape or duct tape, a drill and screws.

Instructions: