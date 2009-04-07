10 Green Outdoor Cleaning Tips

Keep your outdoors clean with green. iStockphoto.com

Household cleaning tasks will often lead you straight into the out-of-doors, especially if you live in a climate that allows you to use your backyard and patio many months of the year. Green cleaning is a must when cleaning outdoor furniture, grills, and toys. Plus, it's a nice feeling to know you're not harming the environment while you're out there surrounded by it. Baking soda, salt, vinegar and lemons and lemon juice are a huge help, this time with your outdoor cleaning.

So, let's get started! with patio furniture!