Have you got dust bunnies the size of elephants? It's probably time to clean up. Get some easy tips and techniques to get you started.
Fitted sheets often look a mess when folded if you do it the wrong way. We've got step by step instructions to ensure that they come out looking neat.
Despite what you may have heard, it's pretty easy to clean a cast-iron skillet. We'll show you how.
There are thousands of reported uses for WD-40, an aerosol lubricant that's as handy as duct tape. We look at 12 of the more creative ones we've found for this miracle product.
Those worn but loved sneaks can look almost new with a few cleaning tips we got from a pro.
You're being eco-friendly and eschewing plastic for reusable bags. But don't forget about your health, too, and toss those bags in the washing machine!
A simple rinse of the mug may not be enough to keep germs at bay.
Hydrogen peroxide is most likely in your first-aid kit. But it can be deployed for a whole variety of cleaning, gardening and beauty purposes you may have never ever thought of.
Discussing the topic of downsizing and decluttering with a love one before they die is a tough subject. But the gentle approach some Swedes take can make it a little bit easier.
We've all accidentally put something in the dryer that we shouldn't have. If a garment comes out two sizes small, follow our tips for ways to unshrink it.
Studies show that living in a cluttered space can lead to depression, anxiety and other mental disorders.
So you're all better now but there are probably a lot of germs lingering in your house. What's the best way to get rid of them?
It seems counterintuitive to wash new garments before wearing them. After all, they're brand-new and look clean! But there's a lot more going on behind the clothing scenes than we realize.
You know to clean toilets and wash dishes, but some things aren't as obviously in need of a good scrubdown. Take this quiz to find out how your cleaning skills stack up.
All those dust mites, body oils and drool do a number on the cleanliness of your pillow. Grossed out yet?
Once a month might be good for washing your car, but your bedsheets could stand a little more care.
Between overdoing it with the sanitizer and never washing our hands after using the toilet is the sweet spot for good hygiene.
While laywomen give answers ranging from "after every use" to "once a month," experts have a definite number.
Answer: A lot less time than you're probably thinking.
We're consumers, not mind readers! How are we supposed to know what the shapes on our clothing tags mean?
Keep your marble looking like new with these simple tips.
Keeping your water softener clean prevents costly repairs.
Keep your fancy old tub looking fabulous.
Avoid the bacteria and soap scum in your bathtub jets with these simple cleaning tips.
Clean shower mold simply and effectively before it becomes a bigger problem than it needs to be.
Lime spots from hard water can show up on just about any surface in your bathroom. But getting rid of those ugly marks isnÃ¢â‚¬â„¢t usually too difficult, especially if you make it part of your regular cleaning routine.
