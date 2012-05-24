Please enter terms to search for.

Household Hints & Tips

Keep your home clean and clutter-free with these household hints and tips.

Learn More

How to Fold a Fitted Sheet

Fitted sheets often look a mess when folded if you do it the wrong way. We've got step by step instructions to ensure that they come out looking neat.

By Alia Hoyt Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
How to Clean a Cast-Iron Skillet

Despite what you may have heard, it's pretty easy to clean a cast-iron skillet. We'll show you how.

By Jeremy Glass Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
How to Get Rid of Weevils

Those tiny critters with a snout may be crawling around your pantry. But how do you get rid of them? And if you find them in your rice or flour, are they harmful?

By Alia Hoyt Household Hints & Tips / Insect Control
What Are Silverfish and How Do You Get Rid of Them?

You may have spotted these insects in your home. But are they bad to have around? And how do you get rid of them?

By Alia Hoyt Household Hints & Tips / Insect Control
12 Amazing Uses for WD-40

There are thousands of reported uses for WD-40, an aerosol lubricant that's as handy as duct tape. We look at 12 of the more creative ones we've found for this miracle product.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
5 Tips on Sneaker Rehab From a Sneaker Restoration Expert

Those worn but loved sneaks can look almost new with a few cleaning tips we got from a pro.

By Alia Hoyt Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
When Was the Last Time You Washed Your Reusable Bags?

You're being eco-friendly and eschewing plastic for reusable bags. But don't forget about your health, too, and toss those bags in the washing machine!

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D. Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
How Often Should You Wash Your Coffee Cup?

A simple rinse of the mug may not be enough to keep germs at bay.

By Alia Hoyt Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
9 Uses for Hydrogen Peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide is most likely in your first-aid kit. But it can be deployed for a whole variety of cleaning, gardening and beauty purposes you may have never ever thought of.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
Gently Discussing the Swedish Death Clean With Loved Ones

Discussing the topic of downsizing and decluttering with a love one before they die is a tough subject. But the gentle approach some Swedes take can make it a little bit easier.

By Alia Hoyt Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
How to Unshrink Your Clothes

We've all accidentally put something in the dryer that we shouldn't have. If a garment comes out two sizes small, follow our tips for ways to unshrink it.

By Alia Hoyt Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
Clutter Takes a Huge Toll on Our Lives

Studies show that living in a cluttered space can lead to depression, anxiety and other mental disorders.

By Jesslyn Shields Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
How Should You Clean Your Home After a Cold or Flu?

So you're all better now but there are probably a lot of germs lingering in your house. What's the best way to get rid of them?

By Alia Hoyt Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
Should You Always Wash New Clothes Before Wearing Them?

It seems counterintuitive to wash new garments before wearing them. After all, they're brand-new and look clean! But there's a lot more going on behind the clothing scenes than we realize.

By Alia Hoyt Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
Quiz: Do I Really Have to Wash This?

You know to clean toilets and wash dishes, but some things aren't as obviously in need of a good scrubdown. Take this quiz to find out how your cleaning skills stack up.

By Alia Hoyt Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
How Often Should You Wash Your Pillow?

All those dust mites, body oils and drool do a number on the cleanliness of your pillow. Grossed out yet?

By Alia Hoyt Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
How Often Should You Wash Your Bedsheets?

Once a month might be good for washing your car, but your bedsheets could stand a little more care.

By Alia Hoyt Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
Being Too Clean Can Be Almost as Bad as Being Too Dirty

Between overdoing it with the sanitizer and never washing our hands after using the toilet is the sweet spot for good hygiene.

By Dave Roos Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
How Often Should You Wash Your Bra?

While laywomen give answers ranging from "after every use" to "once a month," experts have a definite number.

By Alia Hoyt Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
How Long Should You Use Your Bath Towel Without Washing It?

Answer: A lot less time than you're probably thinking.

By Alia Hoyt Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
What's the deal with those laundry symbols, and how do I tell them apart?

We're consumers, not mind readers! How are we supposed to know what the shapes on our clothing tags mean?

By Nicholas Gerbis Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
How Bug Spray Works

Our world is full of insects, and our first response to seeing one is usually to reach for a can of spray to zap it. Is this good idea? What's in your typical can of bug spray? And, could it harm you, too?

By Beth Brindle Household Hints & Tips / Insect Control
How to Clean a Marble Tile Shower Floor

Keep your marble looking like new with these simple tips.

By Tanya Edwards Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
How to Clean a Water Softener Resin Tank

Keeping your water softener clean prevents costly repairs.

By Sarah Fernandez Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning
How to Clean an Old Porcelain Tub

Keep your fancy old tub looking fabulous.

By Tanya Edwards Household Hints & Tips / Cleaning

