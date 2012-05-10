5 Tips for Polished Marble Stain Removal

" " Marble has a cool and simple-clean smoothness that's naturally beautiful -- unless it is marred by stains. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Few materials have the elegant durability of marble. A single marble accent, such as an end-table top or fireplace mantel can add class to a room, and larger areas such as countertops and floors become focal points of a home's design. Marble has a heavy, cool and simple-clean smoothness that's naturally beautiful, and its durability over time is remarkable -- unless it is marred by stains.

Despite its tough-looking surface, marble is actually porous and really soaks up liquids. Even when polished and smoothed into what looks to be an impenetrable shine, marble surfaces can be kind of like sponges for thick, thin, oily, watery and acidic stains of all kinds. And when stains get into marble, often it takes more than mere surface wiping to remove them.

As hard and austere as it is, marble needs some TLC to keep it from being mottled with food, drinks and kid stuff, but is there a way to clean it gently enough to keep the polished surface polished? We'll look at some specific kinds of stains and methods for cleaning them, next.