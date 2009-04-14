6 Green Baby Care and Cleaning Tips

Keep your baby clean with green. iStockphoto /Catharina van den Dikkenberg

Babies sure take up a lot of time. There's the feeding, the clothing, the rocking, the consoling. They're also incredibly messy. Still, you probably wouldn't dream of bringing harsh cleaners into your baby's nursery, or cleaning the assorted toys, pacifiers, and hygiene products with them. Our green cleaning kit is great for keeping most of baby's things clean, sanitary, and smelling fresh.

Baking soda is the star of the show when it comes to the general cleaning of your children's belongings. Safely clean the crib and baby mattress by wiping them down with a damp sponge sprinkled with baking soda. Changing tables and playpens are more great places to use baking soda. Be sure to rinse thoroughly!

Advertisement

For green cleanups on the go, mix up a baking soda and water solution in a small, closeable spray bottle. Take this bottle with you on outings and you'll be ready for nearly anything.

Baking soda on a damp sponge is also a great way to clean any metal, plastic, or vinyl surface on strollers, car seats, and high chairs. Just be sure to wipe and rinse thoroughly.

First up, see how to care for baby toys in a green way.