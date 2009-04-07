Home & Garden
9 Green Bathroom Cleaning Tips

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
Floors

Clean a bathroom tile or no-wax floor by adding 1/2 cup baking soda to a bucket of warm water. Mop the floor with this solution and rinse. Adding lemon juice to the water will give it a nice fresh scent.

