Fireplace-Cleaning Tips

Glass Enclosures
- Glass enclosures for the fireplace are constructed of tempered glass. Clean the glass facing the fire after every other fire to remove the residue of soot.
- For baked-on soot, scrape the glass very carefully with a glass scraper to avoid scratching the surface.
- To remove smoke stains, mix 1/2 cup vinegar with 1 gallon clear, warm water. Add 1 tablespoon clear ammonia. Either spray this solution on the glass or wipe it on with a cloth dipped in the solution. Rinse with clear, warm water, and dry with a clean cloth.