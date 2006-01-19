Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Household Hints & Tips
  5. Cleaning

Fireplace-Cleaning Tips

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Glass Enclosures

  • Glass enclosures for the fireplace are constructed of tempered glass. Clean the glass facing the fire after every other fire to remove the residue of soot.
  • For baked-on soot, scrape the glass very carefully with a glass scraper to avoid scratching the surface.
  • To remove smoke stains, mix 1/2 cup vinegar with 1 gallon clear, warm water. Add 1 tablespoon clear ammonia. Either spray this solution on the glass or wipe it on with a cloth dipped in the solution. Rinse with clear, warm water, and dry with a clean cloth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How Often Should You Wash Your Coffee Cup?

9 Uses for Hydrogen Peroxide

Gently Discussing the Swedish Death Clean With Loved Ones

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement