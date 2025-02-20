How to Clean a Bong With as Little Hassle as Possible

By: Zach Taras  |  Feb 20, 2025
Cleaning your bong isn't just about aesthetics. All that resin and build-up can harbor bacteria and negatively impact the flavor of each hit. Volodymyr Bondarenko / Shutterstock

If you're planning on ripping some big hits from your water pipe, it's probably best to learn how to clean a bong. After all, keeping your bong clean is essential for a smoother and healthier cannabis smoking experience. Over time, resin buildup and dirty bong water can affect the flavor of your sessions and even harbor bacteria.

Thankfully, the bong cleaning process is simple and requires just a few common household items.

Whether you're dealing with a glass bong or another type, using enough isopropyl alcohol combined with coarse salt or baking soda can make all the difference. By following these easy steps, you'll have your bong clean and ready to use in no time.

Contents
  1. Step 1: Empty and Rinse
  2. Step 2: Disassemble Your Bong
  3. Step 3: Create Your Cleaning Solution
  4. Step 4: Shake to Scrub the Bong
  5. Step 5: Clean Smaller Pieces
  6. Step 6: Rinse Thoroughly
  7. Step 7: Wash with Dish Soap
  8. Step 8: Dry and Reassemble

Step 1: Empty and Rinse

Before you clean your bong, start by emptying out any dirty bong water. Rinse the bong thoroughly with warm water to remove loose debris and prepare it for a deeper clean. Be sure to rinse all areas, including the stem and bowl.

Step 2: Disassemble Your Bong

Take apart your glass bong by removing detachable parts, such as the bowl and downstem. Place these smaller pieces in a resealable plastic bag to make cleaning them easier.

Separating the components ensures that every part gets properly cleaned.

Step 3: Create Your Cleaning Solution

Mix enough isopropyl alcohol (at least 70 percent) with coarse salt or baking soda. This combination works as an abrasive cleaning method to tackle resin buildup.

For a natural alternative, use lemon juice and hot water (though this mixture may take more effort to achieve similar results).

Step 4: Shake to Scrub the Bong

Pour the cleaning solution into the bong, ensuring it reaches all the resin-coated areas. Cover the openings of the bong with your hands or a cloth, and shake vigorously for a few minutes. The coarse salt or baking soda will help scrub away the buildup.

Step 5: Clean Smaller Pieces

Add the cleaning solution to the resealable plastic bag containing the bowl and downstem. Seal the bag and shake it gently to loosen the resin. For stubborn spots, use a pipe cleaner or cotton swab to scrub the smaller pieces. You can also use a bottle brush, which can scrub the hard to reach areas.

Step 6: Rinse Thoroughly

Once the resin is loosened, empty the cleaning solution and rinse all parts of your bong with hot water. Be sure to remove any residue from the rubbing alcohol, salt or baking soda. Repeat the rinsing process until your glass bong is free of odors or leftover cleaning solution.

Step 7: Wash with Dish Soap

For an extra layer of cleanliness, wash your bong and its components with warm water and a small amount of dish soap. This step removes any lingering grease or odors. Rinse thoroughly to ensure no soap remains.

Step 8: Dry and Reassemble

Allow all parts to air dry completely before reassembling your bong. A clean bong not only improves the taste of your sessions but also helps maintain the longevity of your glass bong. Paper towels can also be used to help complete the drying process and avoid any smears or water spots.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was edited and fact-checked by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Now That's Not Advisable

Much of that stubborn resin buildup is a combination of different materials, including THC, the main active substance in cannabis. Thrifty smokers may be tempted to scrape and reignite the built-up resin, but this isn't advisable; it's likely to be weak and acrid, meaning you won't get much effect, and it'll put an extra burden on your lungs.

