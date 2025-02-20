How to Clean a Bong With as Little Hassle as Possible

" " Cleaning your bong isn't just about aesthetics. All that resin and build-up can harbor bacteria and negatively impact the flavor of each hit. Volodymyr Bondarenko / Shutterstock

If you're planning on ripping some big hits from your water pipe, it's probably best to learn how to clean a bong. After all, keeping your bong clean is essential for a smoother and healthier cannabis smoking experience. Over time, resin buildup and dirty bong water can affect the flavor of your sessions and even harbor bacteria.

Thankfully, the bong cleaning process is simple and requires just a few common household items.

Whether you're dealing with a glass bong or another type, using enough isopropyl alcohol combined with coarse salt or baking soda can make all the difference. By following these easy steps, you'll have your bong clean and ready to use in no time.