How to Clean a Microwave in 5 Easy Steps

" " Ew. Steven Puetzer / Getty Images

A dirty microwave oven can make your kitchen smell unpleasant and even affect the taste of your food. Spilled sauces, food particles, stubborn stains and built-up grease can quickly make the interior look grimy. Luckily, learning how to clean a microwave is simple and doesn't require harsh chemicals.

With just a few common household materials like a microwave safe bowl, lemon juice, baking soda, and vinegar mixture, you can get your microwave sparkling clean in no time. Follow these steps to remove food residue, odors, and grease efficiently.