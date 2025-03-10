How to Clean a Microwave in 5 Easy Steps

By: Talon Homer  |  Mar 10, 2025
Ew. Steven Puetzer / Getty Images

A dirty microwave oven can make your kitchen smell unpleasant and even affect the taste of your food. Spilled sauces, food particles, stubborn stains and built-up grease can quickly make the interior look grimy. Luckily, learning how to clean a microwave is simple and doesn't require harsh chemicals.

With just a few common household materials like a microwave safe bowl, lemon juice, baking soda, and vinegar mixture, you can get your microwave sparkling clean in no time. Follow these steps to remove food residue, odors, and grease efficiently.

Advertisement

Contents
  1. Step 1: Steam Clean With Lemon Juice or Vinegar
  2. Step 2: Wipe Down the Interior Walls
  3. Step 3: Clean the Turntable and Accessories
  4. Step 4: Scrub the Exterior and Microwave Door
  5. Step 5: Rinse and Dry
  6. How Often Should You Clean Your Microwave?

Step 1: Steam Clean With Lemon Juice or Vinegar

Fill a microwave-safe bowl with warm water and add a few drops of lemon juice or a splash of distilled white vinegar. Place the bowl inside and microwave on high for about five minutes.

Keep the microwave door open for a minute afterward to let the steam loosen and dried-on food debris and escape.

Advertisement

Step 2: Wipe Down the Interior Walls

Use a damp cloth or wet paper towels to wipe away the softened debris from the inside walls. For tough spots, dip a soft cloth in a little baking soda and gently scrub the area. This helps lift stubborn stains without scratching the surface.

Advertisement

Step 3: Clean the Turntable and Accessories

Remove the microwave turntable and wash it in a warm water and dish soap solution. If your microwave has a microwave filter, check if it needs cleaning or replacing. Dry everything thoroughly with a clean cloth before placing the parts back inside.

Advertisement

Step 4: Scrub the Exterior and Microwave Door

Dampen a soft cloth with warm water and dish soap to wipe the exterior surfaces. Pay special attention to the handle and buttons, as they often collect grease and fingerprints.

If needed, use a little baking soda to tackle any stubborn grime around the edges. If you have an over-the-range microwave, be sure to scrub the bottom of any grease stains as well.

Advertisement

Step 5: Rinse and Dry

Once everything is clean, use a fresh damp cloth to wipe away any baking soda residue or leftover cleaning solution. Dry all surfaces with a towel or microfiber cloth to prevent streaks and water spots.

Advertisement

How Often Should You Clean Your Microwave?

For best results, clean your microwave at least once a week (or more frequently if spills occur). Wiping down the interior walls and turntable regularly with warm soapy water can prevent tough stains from forming.

A deep clean once a month using vinegar or lemon juice will keep your microwave fresh and odor-free.

Advertisement

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Now That's Vibrating

A microwave oven cooks food by bombarding it with high energy waves which pass through the plate ware and excite any water and fat molecules they touch. These molecules start vibrating on a microscopic level and get extremely hot, allowing us to reheat yesterday's leftovers in just a couple minutes.

Advertisement

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...