" " Cleaning your oven manually is a lot easier than you think. Iuliia Burmistrova / Getty Images

A dirty oven can make your entire kitchen smell unpleasant and even affect the taste of your food. Grease, food spills and burnt residue build up over time, making it harder for your oven to work efficiently.

Luckily, with a few simple cleaning tips, you can learn how to clean an oven and restore its interior surfaces without too much elbow grease.

Whether you prefer a DIY oven cleaner or a store-bought solution, there are several ways to tackle baked-on grime.