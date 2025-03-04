How to Clean Blinds in 4 Simple Steps

By: Mack Hayden  |  Mar 4, 2025
In reality, you don't need a specialized tool like this to get your blinds clean. Skrypnykov Dmytro / Shutterstock

Blinds are great for controlling light and adding privacy, but they tend to collect dust and grime over time. Whether you have faux wood blinds, plastic blinds or fabric blinds, regular cleaning can keep them looking fresh and dust free.

Luckily, learning how to clean blinds just takes a few simple tools and techniques.

Different materials require different cleaning methods, but orientation — horizontal blinds vs. vertical blinds — doesn't matter as much. By using a combination of a vacuum attachment, soapy water and a microfiber cloth, you can easily remove dust and dirt without damaging your window blinds. Follow these simple steps to get your blinds spotless.

Contents
  1. Step 1: Dust Blinds With a Vacuum or Microfiber Cloth
  2. Step 2: Wipe Down With a Cleaning Solution
  3. Step 3: Clean Decorative Tapes and Cords
  4. Step 4: Dry
  5. How Often Should You Clean Your Blinds?

Step 1: Dust Blinds With a Vacuum or Microfiber Cloth

Start by closing the blinds so they lay flat against the window. Use a vacuum attachment with a brush attachment to gently remove loose dust from the surface. If you don't have a vacuum, a microfiber cloth works just as well to wipe away dirt.

Step 2: Wipe Down With a Cleaning Solution

For faux wood blinds and plastic blinds, mix a few drops of dish soap with warm water to create a gentle cleaning solution. Dampen a microfiber cloth in the soapy water and wipe each slat carefully. Avoid soaking wooden blinds, as excess moisture can damage the material.

Deep Cleaning Fabric Blinds

Fabric blinds require a slightly different approach. Use a vacuum attachment with a brush to remove dust, then spot clean any stains with a damp microfiber cloth and a mild detergent. Lay them on a flat surface while cleaning to avoid creases or damage.

Step 3: Clean Decorative Tapes and Cords

If your window blinds have decorative tapes, gently wipe them down with a clean cloth and soapy water. For dusty cords, a quick cleaning hack is to run them through a damp microfiber cloth. This helps remove dirt without damaging the material.

Step 4: Dry

After wiping down your blinds, use a dry cloth to remove any excess moisture. Allow them to air dry completely before adjusting or raising them. This prevents streaking and keeps them looking their best.

How Often Should You Clean Your Blinds?

To maintain dust-free blinds, a quick dusting with a microfiber cloth or vacuum attachment every two weeks is ideal. A deeper clean — including wiping with a cleaning solution — should be done every few months.

If your home collects dust quickly or you have allergies, more frequent cleaning may be necessary to keep your blinds fresh and spotless.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

