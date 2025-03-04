How to Clean Blinds in 4 Simple Steps

" " In reality, you don't need a specialized tool like this to get your blinds clean. Skrypnykov Dmytro / Shutterstock

Blinds are great for controlling light and adding privacy, but they tend to collect dust and grime over time. Whether you have faux wood blinds, plastic blinds or fabric blinds, regular cleaning can keep them looking fresh and dust free.

Luckily, learning how to clean blinds just takes a few simple tools and techniques.

Advertisement

Different materials require different cleaning methods, but orientation — horizontal blinds vs. vertical blinds — doesn't matter as much. By using a combination of a vacuum attachment, soapy water and a microfiber cloth, you can easily remove dust and dirt without damaging your window blinds. Follow these simple steps to get your blinds spotless.