How to Best Clean Your Glasses, for Real

There are a few things to avoid, like shirttails, paper towels, tissues and anything else that isn't a cloth made for lenses. Those things can scratch the lenses, which cannot be cleaned away.

Don't use glass cleaner, despite its name, as it can remove any coatings that you've paid to have on your lenses. You may be tempted to use something with acetone, like nail polish remover, to cut through the smudges, but that is far too harsh for glasses. Ultrasonic cleaners seem like a good idea, but they can scratch lenses too. Soap will do the trick, for real.

When we say cheap and easy, we mean it. The best dish soap for the job is as plain as possible, without extra cleansers or anything abrasive. The most basic dish soap on the shelf will do just fine.