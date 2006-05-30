Home & Garden
How to Clean Servingware

by Editors of Consumer Guide

There's nothing more daunting than facing a goopy, stuck-on cheesy pan of lasagna after a big Italian meal. (Except maybe facing all the stuck-on cheesy plates and forks, too!) But putting off cleaning that dish will only make your situation worse.

This article will provide helpful tips and guidelines for cleaning servingware. We'll cover all the basics, from everyday flatware to crystal glasses.

In the next section, we'll get started with some advice for cleaning something you use every night: dinnerware.

