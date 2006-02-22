How to Clean Small Kitchen Appliances

Cleaning Blenders
Most blender jars can be washed in your dishwasher; some cannot. Some blades are dulled by repeated exposure to the dishwasher detergents; some are not. Always read and follow the manufacturer's cleaning instructions. If you wipe the base of a blender after each use, you will rarely have to scrub it.
- To clean the blender jar, fill it with a warm detergent solution and run the blender at high speed for about 15 seconds. Rinse well and dry.
- To retain the sharpness of the blades, do not wash the blender's assembly in the dishwasher.
- Glass cleaner is excellent for cleaning stainless-steel blender bases and trim. Simply spray it on and buff with a soft cloth.
- An all-purpose cleaner or a solution of baking soda and water cleans plastic blender bases.
