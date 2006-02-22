How to Clean Small Kitchen Appliances

Most blender jars can be washed in your dishwasher; some cannot. Some blades are dulled by repeated exposure to the dishwasher detergents; some are not. Always read and follow the manufacturer's cleaning instructions. If you wipe the base of a blender after each use, you will rarely have to scrub it.

To clean the blender jar, fill it with a warm detergent solution and run the blender at high speed for about 15 seconds. Rinse well and dry.

To retain the sharpness of the blades, do not wash the blender's assembly in the dishwasher.

Glass cleaner is excellent for cleaning stainless-steel blender bases and trim. Simply spray it on and buff with a soft cloth.

An all-purpose cleaner or a solution of baking soda and water cleans plastic blender bases.

Time for a warm-up. Read the next section to find out how to clean coffeemakers.

