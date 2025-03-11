How to Clean Solar Panels (Without a Professional)

By: Yara Simón  |  Mar 11, 2025
Keeping your solar panels clean helps your equipment harvest renewable energy much more effectively. seksan Mongkhonkhamsao / Getty Images

Keeping your solar panels clean is essential for maintaining their efficiency and maximizing energy output. While professional solar panel cleaning services are available, you can tackle DIY solar panel cleaning with the right tools and techniques to save money.

Follow these steps to learn how to clean solar panels and keep them in top shape.

Contents
  1. Why You Should Clean Your Solar Panels
  2. Step-by-Step Guide to Cleaning Solar Panels
  3. How Often Should You Clean Your Solar Panels?
  4. When to Hire a Professional to Clean Your Solar Panels

Why You Should Clean Your Solar Panels

Over time, dirt, dust and debris accumulate on the surface, reducing the ability to capture sunlight effectively. Regular solar panel maintenance ensures your solar system operates at peak performance and extends the lifespan of your investment.

Step-by-Step Guide to Cleaning Solar Panels

Aim to clean your solar panels when it's cooler to avoid the glass cracking. Also, be mindful of the cleaning agents you use; you want to stay away from anything abrasive.

Step 1: Check Manufacturer Guidelines

Before you start the cleaning process, review the manufacturer's instructions for your solar panel system. Some panels have specific recommendations for cleaning that can help prevent damage. If your panels are under warranty, be sure that DIY solar panel cleaning won't void the coverage.

Step 2: Gather Your Cleaning Supplies

Use a solar panel cleaner or a mild soap mixed with water to clean your solar panels. Avoid using a pressure washer, as the force can damage the panels. Gather:

  • Mild soap, solar panel cleaner or vinegar
  • A squeegee or microfiber towel
  • A bucket of clean water
  • Garden hose
  • A ladder
  • Ladder support
  • A harness

Step 3: Turn Off the Solar System

For safety reasons, shut down your solar system before beginning the cleaning process. This step prevents electrical hazards while working on dirty solar panels. If you're unsure how to do this, consult the manual or contact a professional for guidance.

Step 4: Rinse with Water

Use a hose with low water pressure to rinse off loose dirt and debris. This helps prevent scratching when you start scrubbing. Avoid using hot water, as the sudden temperature change can crack the glass on the panels.

Step 5: Gently Scrub With a Soft Brush

Dip the soft brush into the cleaning solution and gently scrub the panels to remove stubborn grime. Focus on areas with visible dirt and avoid applying too much pressure. Use nonabrasive tools to prevent scratching.

Step 6: Rinse and Dry

After scrubbing, rinse the panels with clean water to remove any remaining soap or debris. Use a squeegee or a microfiber cloth to dry the surface and prevent water spots. Keeping your panels streak-free enhances their ability to absorb sunlight.

Remember to Inspect for Damage

While cleaning, take a moment to inspect your panels for any signs of cracks, loose wiring, or damage. If you notice anything unusual, consider hiring professional solar panel cleaning or maintenance services to address the issue.

How Often Should You Clean Your Solar Panels?

Generally, experts recommend cleaning your solar panels at least twice a year to maintain optimal solar panel efficiency and energy production.

The exact frequency of cleaning depends on factors like location, climate and panel tilt. For example, if you live in an area that doesn't see much rain, you'll want to clean your panels more often since buildup will form. In areas with heavy dust, pollen or trees, more frequent cleaning may also be necessary.

When to Hire a Professional to Clean Your Solar Panels

Installing solar panels can be costly, so trying to clean them yourself is a good way to save some money. But there are a few cases where you want to hire a professional.

For example, if the panel is in a hard-to-reach spot or if you'd be putting yourself in danger trying to reach it because the area is slippery. In that case, work with a professional who can clean solar panels safely.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

