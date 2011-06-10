How to Clean a Toaster Oven

A toaster oven is, as the name suggests, basically a cross between a toaster and an oven. Although used mainly to warm food, a toaster oven can be used like a regular oven. Because it has two heating elements, one on top and one on bottom, it has three function settings: bake, toast and broil. When baking the bottom heating element is on, when broiling the top heating element is on, and when toasting both heating elements are on. You not only select the mode you want, you must also select the desired temperature [source: Doolin]. Now that you know a bit about a toaster oven, let's find out how to clean one.

Unplug the appliance. Remove the tray and rack. Wipe out any crumbs. Wash the tray and rack in warm soapy water. Clean your toaster oven's nonstick coating by wiping it with a wet soapy rag. You can also clean it with a non-abrasive pad with soap. Do not use anything stronger than a nylon pad. Wipe the nonstick coating dry after it's clean. Clean your toaster oven's metal interior with a soap-filled steel-wool pad. When it's clean, rinse it with a wet sponge and wipe it dry. Clean your continuous-clean toaster oven by wiping it with a wet sponge [source: Martha Stewart ]. Clean the window of your oven with a soapy steel-wool pad. You may want to shine it with window cleaner or with a vinegar and water solution [source: Heloise ]. Clean the exterior of your toaster oven by wiping it down with a soapy sponge. If it's very greasy, you may want to use a degreasing agent. Never clean the exterior of a toaster oven with a steel-wool pad, as it will scratch the finish [source: Martha Stewart Heloise ].