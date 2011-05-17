How to Clean Your Uggs

Ugg is a brand of boots made in Australia that is now popular around the world. Because they're lined with sheepskin, which can help regulate your body temperature, Uggs can be worn all year round.

Prevent damage to your Uggs by treating them with sheepskin protectant before use and after cleaning. This will protect them from penetration of stains, dirt, water and snow [source: UGG Australia]. Reapply the protectant often, especially if your boots get soaked when you're wearing them. Try not to wear your Uggs in places where they're likely to get damaged.

Never wash your Uggs in the washing machine or dry them in the dryer!

To clean suede Uggs:

Wet the boots slightly. Gently scrub them with mild detergent, like wool cleaner. Stuff the boots with paper. Put the boots aside for 12 to 16 hours or until fully dry. Brush the nap back to its original texture with a suede brush. Remember to brush in only one direction [source: UGG Australia ].

To clean knit Uggs:

Fill a bucket with cool water and mild detergent. Place your boots in the bucket. Rub the boots against each other. Rinse thoroughly, and stuff the boots with paper. Put aside for 12 to 16 hours or until fully dry [source: UGG Australia ].

You can purchase an Ugg care kit that includes a cleanser, a protector, an odor freshener, a suede brush and a scuff eraser or you can buy generic products at any shoe store. You can sprinkle baking soda inside your Uggs to remove offensive odors, instead of using a freshener. If the scuff eraser doesn't remove the stains, you can try dabbing at the stain with a solution of equal parts white vinegar and water. Simply soak a clean white rag in the solution, and gently dab at the stain [source: Stewart].