How to Get Rid of Smoke Smell

The odor of cigarettes can be very difficult to remove due to the chemicals in tobacco. It can also be a source of irritation to people suffering from asthma or respiratory infections. Studies have shown that third-hand smoke also has certain dangers. The most likely exposure to the carcinogens in smoke is either through inhalation of dust or the contact of skin with carpet or clothes. Studies have indicated that merely opening a window does not eliminate the hazard [source: Department of Energy]. Using air fresheners only masks the smell, but does not get rid of it. We will now tell you some ways to get rid of the smell of smoke from various items.

Clothes Add 1 cup vinegar to a bathtub full of very hot water. Close the door and hang your clothes above the steam. The smell should have gone after a few hours [source: Reader's Digest].

Walls Scrub your walls with a mixture of ammonia or vinegar and water.

Carpet Spread a dry carpet cleaner with granules on your carpet and let it sit for an hour. When done, vacuum it up [source: Heloise].

Furniture Simply sprinkle baking soda on your furniture, and allow it to sit for a while, soaking up the smoky smell. Vacuum up the baking soda after a few hours, and the smoky smell should be gone [source: Reader's Digest].

House Place several bowls of white or cider vinegar, which have the strongest scent of all vinegars, throughout the house. The vinegar odor will permeate the house, and the smoke odor should be gone in less than a day. If you want to speed the process, soak a towel with vinegar and wave it around the room [source: Readers Digest].