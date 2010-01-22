How to Organize Kids' Toys

Even the most organized playroom will become cluttered if it contains too many toys. It's a good idea to weed out the toys your children don't play with while you're organizing the playroom, and to purge the playroom periodically afterward. You probably have a good idea of what should stay and what should go, but it's a good idea to get the kids involved when it's time to purge. You may be surprised to learn which toys your children would hate to part with -- or the ones they're eager to give away.

If a toy is broken or missing a lot of pieces, it can probably be one of the first things to go. There's no point in keeping something that's lost its usefulness or can't be repaired. You can only donate good-quality toys to charity, so anything that's broken can be thrown out.

Talk your kids through this step, and let them know that by donating the toys they don't play with anymore, they can help another child. Set ground rules about how many things your children can keep, and then let them do the bulk of the sorting [source: Good Housekeeping].

You may be hesitant to throw out some toys, especially if your family is still expanding. When deciding what toys to hold onto for younger children, choose items that are durable and classic. Toys such as building blocks or doll clothes are great to keep if they're still in good condition. Remember that toys are a popular gift, so you're likely to continue adding to your collection once your new child arrives. Store keepsakes and family heirlooms in a dry, climate-controlled space in your home.

Now that you've gotten rid of all the toys you don't need, you'll have much less to store. For tips on how to best use your storage space, read on to the next page.