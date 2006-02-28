How to Organize Your Household Papers

©2006 Publications International, Ltd.A wall calendar can help you keep trackof appointments, birthdays, and other events.

Birthdays and doctor's appointments can be difficult to remember because they do not fit into a structured, daily routine. Here are some simple strategies for keeping track of various commitments:

Use a large wall calendar to keep track of appointments, meetings, birthdays, and other events.

Make lists, both daily and weekly, to make sure you remember what needs to get done. Checking off the items will give you a sense of accomplishment as well as remind you of what you still need to do.

Create a weekly "Family Chore List" where family members can sign up for chores. This gives everyone some say in what they're going to do and also shares the responsibility of getting things done.

Use a yearly planner to set long-term goals, such as saving money or planning vacations.

Set realistic goals. Don't try to cram too much into one day or even one year. If you find yourself constantly behind schedule, keep a notepad with you and write down everything you do for a few days. Then look at the list objectively to determine whether you've attempted to do too much.

Finally, we will discuss which household papers are too valuable to be left at home and which are too necessary to be left in a safe-deposit box.