How to Properly Fold Shirts and Sweaters

Rihanna helped bring shoulder pads back, but those funny stretch marks your clothes hangers leave on your sweaters will never be in style. To prevent this unwelcome fashion faux pas, it's recommended you fold your sweaters instead, which will ensure they maintain their correct form. Folding your sweaters also prevents unwanted snags that might form as you're browsing through closet.
To fold a sweater, follow the same instructions for folding a shirt, but with one added step. Lie the sweater face down on a flat surface. Carefully flatten out any wrinkles, taking care not to stretch, pull or snag the delicate sweater. If your sweater is a cardigan, buttoning it will help reduce wrinkles. Fold the sleeves into the middle of the sweater, straight across to the opposite shoulder. If the sleeves are long and stick out past the opposite side of the shirt, fold them back over themselves for a clean, tight fold.
Here is where folding your sweater may differ from folding a shirt. To protect the sweater and prevent unwanted creases forming from the fold lines, place a piece of tissue paper down on the sweater after you've folded both arms into the center. Fold the bottom of the sweater up to the top, allowing the tissue paper to fold over itself. If the sweater is thin and you're short on storage space, you may fold it one more time in half.
