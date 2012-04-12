How to Properly Fold Shirts and Sweaters

Shirts come in many varied styles -- dress shirts, T-shirts, tank tops, tunics, cow necks, long-sleeved -- the list goes on and on. There might be just as many ways to fold a shirt. No offense to Martha Stewart and the U.S. Navy, who each have their own unique and interesting ways to fold shirts, but we're going to focus on the basic method.

The first thing you need is a generous, flat and clean surface for folding. If you don't have the counter space, your bed is a great spot. First, if the shirt has buttons, be sure to button all of them. This will help ease the folding process and eliminate wrinkles. Next, lay your shirt front-side-down on the surface and use your hands to flatten out any wrinkles so it lies perfectly flat. If the shirt has sleeves, fold them into the middle of the shirt so they are parallel to the shoulders. Take care to flatten any more wrinkles. Carefully fold each side of the shirt in so the two sides touch at the top of the shirt. Finally, bring the bottom of the shirt up to the top, folding it in half. You may fold the shirt in half one more time if you wish to create more room for storage.

