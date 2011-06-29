How to Remove Glue From Fabric

Glue is a strong adhesive substance that binds things together [source: Merriam-Webster]. It's formulated from petroleum-based chemicals which are synthesized (i.e., man made). Glue hardens as soon as there is a loss of water in the formula. As soon as glue comes in contact with air it begins to lose water, and begins to harden [source: Elmers Glue]. We will now learn how to remove glue that is stuck to various types of fabric.

Clothing

Scrape off as much glue as possible from the fabric. Soak the fabric in hot water with pre-wash stain remover. Wash the garment in the hottest temperature allowed for the fabric.

Carpet

Scrape off as much glue as possible. Mix 1 tablespoon of liquid hand detergent with 2 cups of warm water. Wipe the solution on the glue spot using a clean cloth. If the glue is totally removed, you're done. If not, continue to the next step. Mix 1 tablespoon of ammonia with 2 cups of warm water. Wipe the solution on the spot using a clean cloth. Rinse the spot with a clean sponge and cold water. Blot the spot dry.

Upholstery

Scrape off as much glue as possible. Mix 1 tablespoon of liquid hand detergent into 2 cups cool water. Wipe the spot with the solution, using a clean cloth. You may have to repeat this procedure several times until the stain disappears.

Hardened glue

Rub petroleum jelly directly into the stain. Rub waterless hand cleaner directly on the stain. Fold together several sheets of paper towel and saturate them with warm water. Place the paper towels on the glue stain. Leave them there for an hour, or until the glue softens. Remove the glue with any of the methods mentioned above [source: Good Housekeeping ].