How to Remove Glue From Fabric

Glue is a strong adhesive substance that binds things together [source: Merriam-Webster]. It's formulated from petroleum-based chemicals which are synthesized (i.e., man made). Glue hardens as soon as there is a loss of water in the formula. As soon as glue comes in contact with air it begins to lose water, and begins to harden [source: Elmers Glue]. We will now learn how to remove glue that is stuck to various types of fabric.
Clothing
- Scrape off as much glue as possible from the fabric.
- Soak the fabric in hot water with pre-wash stain remover.
- Wash the garment in the hottest temperature allowed for the fabric.
Carpet
- Scrape off as much glue as possible.
- Mix 1 tablespoon of liquid hand detergent with 2 cups of warm water.
- Wipe the solution on the glue spot using a clean cloth. If the glue is totally removed, you're done. If not, continue to the next step.
- Mix 1 tablespoon of ammonia with 2 cups of warm water.
- Wipe the solution on the spot using a clean cloth.
- Rinse the spot with a clean sponge and cold water. Blot the spot dry.
Upholstery
- Scrape off as much glue as possible.
- Mix 1 tablespoon of liquid hand detergent into 2 cups cool water.
- Wipe the spot with the solution, using a clean cloth. You may have to repeat this procedure several times until the stain disappears.
Hardened glue
- Rub petroleum jelly directly into the stain.
- Rub waterless hand cleaner directly on the stain.
- Fold together several sheets of paper towel and saturate them with warm water.
- Place the paper towels on the glue stain. Leave them there for an hour, or until the glue softens.
- Remove the glue with any of the methods mentioned above [source: Good Housekeeping].
