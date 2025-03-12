How to Wash Silk Without Ruining the Fabric

By: Mack Hayden  |  Mar 12, 2025
Even the most delicate wash setting requires added caution when working with silk. Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock

Silk is a delicate fabric that requires extra care to keep it looking luxurious and feeling soft. Whether you have silk clothing or other silk items, it's important to properly wash them to prevent damage.

While some silk garments may need to be taken to the dry cleaners, you can learn how to wash silk at home with the right approach.

Advertisement

From learning how to hand-wash silk to using the washing machine on a delicate cycle, keeping silk fabric in great condition is simple with the right steps. Using cold water, gentle detergent and proper drying techniques will help you maintain the beauty and longevity of your silk items.

Contents
  1. Step 1: Check the Care Label
  2. Step 2: Hand-wash Silk for Best Results
  3. Step 3: Use a Washing Machine for Some Silk Items
  4. Step 4: Remove Excess Water Carefully
  5. Step 5: Dry Silk Properly
  6. Step 6: Store Silk Correctly
  7. Step 7: Iron Silk with Care

Step 1: Check the Care Label

Before washing, always check the care label on your silk garment. Some silk clothing is labeled "dry clean only," meaning it's best to take it to the dry cleaners.

If hand-washing or machine washing is allowed, proceed with caution and use gentle methods.

Advertisement

Step 2: Hand-wash Silk for Best Results

To hand-wash silk, fill a basin with cool water and add a small amount of gentle detergent. Submerge the silk fabric and swish it around gently, avoiding harsh scrubbing. Let it soak for a few minutes before rinsing thoroughly with cool water to remove all detergent.

Advertisement

Step 3: Use a Washing Machine for Some Silk Items

If machine wash is an option, place your silk items in a mesh laundry bag to protect them. Select the delicate cycle and use cool water with a mild detergent. Avoid using bleach or fabric softener, as these can damage the delicate fabric.

Advertisement

Step 4: Remove Excess Water Carefully

After washing, never wring or twist silk fabric, as this can weaken the fibers. Instead, lay the silk garment on a clean towel and gently press to remove excess water. Repeat with another dry towel if needed.

Advertisement

Step 5: Dry Silk Properly

To dry silk, avoid using a dryer, as heat can damage the fabric. Lay flat on a dry towel or hang in a shaded area to air dry. Keep silk away from direct sunlight, which can cause fading.

Advertisement

Step 6: Store Silk Correctly

Once fully dry, store silk in a cool, dry place. Avoid hanging delicate silk clothing on rough hangers that can snag the fabric. Instead, fold silk garments neatly and keep them in breathable storage bags.

Advertisement

Step 7: Iron Silk with Care

If your silk garment is wrinkled, iron silk on the lowest heat setting. Use a pressing cloth between the iron and fabric to prevent direct heat damage. Always iron while the silk is slightly damp for the best results.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Advertisement

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...