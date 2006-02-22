Ironing Tips

How to Clean Water Reservoirs

Remove mineral deposits from the water reservoir when the steam action begins to decrease. Pour a solution of 1/3 cup white vinegar and 1/3 cup water into the water reservoir. Heat the iron, and let it steam for about three minutes. Unplug the iron, and position it, soleplate down, on a small glass dish that has been placed in a larger shallow pan. Allow the water to drain from the vents for about an hour. Drain away any remaining solution, and flush the reservoir with clear water before using the iron.