Swedish Death Cleaning Isn't as Morbid as It Sounds

By: Yara Simón  |  Jan 31, 2025
Let go of the things that no longer serve you. A life lived in the past isn't a life still being lived. Olena Smyrnova / Getty Images

Swedish death cleaning might sound a little intense, but it's actually a gentle and thoughtful approach to decluttering your life.

The idea — rooted in the Scandinavian tradition of "döstädning" — is to pare down your belongings so your loved ones don’t have to after you pass. By sorting through so much stuff now, you can leave behind only what truly matters to your family members and friends.

Advertisement

Swedish death cleaning isn't about dusting or doom and gloom; it's about embracing minimalism and focusing on what brings value to your life. The ongoing process helps you reflect on your life while simplifying your day-to-day.

Contents
  1. Defining the Term 'Döstädning'
  2. Less Mess, One Room at a Time
  3. Sentimental Items and Family History
  4. Embrace Minimalism
  5. An Ongoing Process

Defining the Term 'Döstädning'

In Swedish, the word "döstädning" is a combination of "dö," or death, and "standing," or cleaning.

In "The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning: How to Free Yourself and Your Family from a Lifetime of Clutter," author Margareta Magnusson writes, "In Swedish it is a term that means that you remove unnecessary things and make your home nice and orderly when you think the time is coming closer for you to leave the planet."

Advertisement

But as Magnusson's book illustrates, the concept isn't sad. It's about spending time and honoring items that no longer serve you.

Less Mess, One Room at a Time

The best way to begin is by tackling one room at a time. Sorting through unnecessary belongings can feel overwhelming, so breaking it into smaller chunks makes the process manageable. Whether it's old photos, clothes or bigger items like furniture, starting small helps build momentum while making progress.

As you go, ask yourself if the item has sentimental value or if it's something you use regularly. If your answer isn't "yes" to either question, it might be time to let it go. Remember, the goal isn't to rid your life of everything but to keep what adds meaning or serves a purpose.

Advertisement

Sentimental Items and Family History

When dealing with sentimental possessions, Swedish death cleaning emphasizes thoughtfulness. Personal mementos and keepsakes often hold special meaning, but they can also take up space. Consider keeping the most cherished pieces that reflect your family history and letting go of duplicates or items that no longer spark joy.

For old photos, involve your family members. Sharing stories and memories can turn the process into an opportunity to connect with loved ones. By choosing to save only the most meaningful images, you'll preserve your family’s legacy without being overwhelmed by boxes of photos.

Advertisement

Embrace Minimalism

Swedish death cleaning isn't just about reducing clutter; it's about embracing a mindset of less stuff, more meaning. By letting go of items you no longer need, you create space for a simpler, more intentional life. It's deeper than simply clearing out your house. You're making room for what truly matters.

If you've recently decided to embrace this mindset, think about your day-to-day basis. Are there clothes you haven't worn in years? Are there items in your home that don't serve a purpose? These are signs it's time to embrace minimalism and focus on what brings joy and utility to your life.

Advertisement

An Ongoing Process

Swedish death cleaning is not a one-time event. As you continue, you'll find it easier to identify what’s important and let go of the rest. By making progress little by little, you'll reduce the burden on yourself and your loved ones.

Your efforts today are a gift to your family members, sparing them the task of sorting through so much stuff later. Plus, you'll enjoy the peace of mind that comes with knowing your home reflects the life you've lived and the people you love.

Advertisement

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...