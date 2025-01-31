Swedish Death Cleaning Isn't as Morbid as It Sounds

" " Let go of the things that no longer serve you. A life lived in the past isn't a life still being lived. Olena Smyrnova / Getty Images

Swedish death cleaning might sound a little intense, but it's actually a gentle and thoughtful approach to decluttering your life.

The idea — rooted in the Scandinavian tradition of "döstädning" — is to pare down your belongings so your loved ones don’t have to after you pass. By sorting through so much stuff now, you can leave behind only what truly matters to your family members and friends.

Advertisement

Swedish death cleaning isn't about dusting or doom and gloom; it's about embracing minimalism and focusing on what brings value to your life. The ongoing process helps you reflect on your life while simplifying your day-to-day.