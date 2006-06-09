Time-Saving Cleaning Tips

Each week, give special attention to one room in the house. This will save you time on fall and spring cleaning, because you've been cleaning more thoroughly throughout the year.

Make an efficient cleaning apron from a compartmented shoe bag by attaching strings and filling the pockets with rags, polishes, brushes, and other objects.

Put small decorative items into a basket and out of harm's way. Put the dirty items that you want to clean in a separate box or basket, and take them to the kitchen. Don't redistribute anything until you have finished cleaning the room. Get a Vacuum That Works Read Vacuum and Steam Cleaner Reviews and compare prices at Consumer Guide Products before you buy.

Pull all furniture away from the walls. Turn back rugs at the edges, and take up small rugs to make vacuuming the floor easier.

Dust settles downward, so avoid dirtying what you have just cleaned by working from top to bottom. Clean the floor last.

Sweep, vacuum, and dust before cleaning with a liquid cleaning solution to avoid making mud.

Go easy on cleaners. Soap or wax used sparingly cleans and beautifies surfaces. If you use too much, you will have to spend time removing the buildup.

When you are cleaning something up high, don't stand on tiptoe. Grab a stepladder. If you are cleaning down low, sit on the floor. Straining up or down is tiring, inefficient, and bad for your back.

Concentrate on one room at a time; don't run all over your house or apartment pushing dirt around.

To clean your radiators, hang a damp cloth or damp newspapers behind the radiator. Blow on the radiator with a hair dryer to force hidden dirt and dust onto the damp cloth. © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.Use a hair dryer to remove hard-to-reach dirt from a radiator.