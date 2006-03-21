Uses for Baking Soda: Cleaning Your House

Baking soda will help even the most meticulous housekeeper with unwanted scuffs, smudges, and smells around every corner in every room of the house. Whether it's cleaning windows or stained piano keys, removing water marks from a wood floor, or shining up the family silver and china, baking soda can be used in dozens of everyday household chores. In this article, you will see how well baking soda performs in a number of household tasks. Let's start with walls and other surfaces.

Remove crayon marks on walls with a damp sponge dipped in baking soda.

Wax from dripped candles can be removed from most hard surfaces with a baking-soda paste. Scrub the surface with a nylon scrubber.

A baking-soda paste is best for cleaning chrome surfaces. Apply, then buff dry.

Sprinkle baking soda directly onto stainless-steel surfaces, and clean with a damp sponge.

Scour soot and ash from fireplace bricks with a baking-soda solution. Rub the baking soda into the bricks with a stiff brush.

Tabletops and wood: Remove alcohol stains from a wood table with a paste of baking soda and mineral, linseed, or lemon oil. Rub the paste in the direction of the grain, then wipe with the linseed oil.

Rub out the white rings on wood tables with a paste made of equal amounts toothpaste and baking soda.

Carpets and floors: Remove water spots on wood floors with a sponge dampened in a baking-soda solution.

Clean up pet accidents or vomit with baking soda. Scrub gently into the rug with warm water, and brush. Vacuum the carpet when it is dry.

Control the odor from pet accidents by leaving a thin layer of baking soda after cleaning. Vacuum the carpet when it is dry.

Add baking soda to a vacuum bag to fight the smells that can accumulate there.

Once a month, sprinkle carpets with baking soda, let it sit overnight, then vacuum.

To make a sweet-smelling caret freshner with baking soda, follow this recipe:

1 cup crushed, dried herbs (rosemary, southernwood, lavender, etc.)

1 teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

Variations: Mix 1 small box baking soda with your favorite potpourri oil, using just a few drops, and sprinkle on as a carpet freshener. Leave the mixture on the carpet for 10 to 20 minutes, then vacuum.Use 1 cup baking soda, 1 cup cornstarch, and 15 drops of essential oil fragrance. Leave on the carpet for 10 to 20 minutes, then vacuum. Store the mixture in a glass jar or airtight container.We've only begun to tap the potential of the many ways baking soda can improve your home. Keep reading for more unexpected uses for baking soda around your house.