10 Easy Tips to Terminate Indoor Insect Invasions

Don’t let the roaches win! It’s your house, not theirs. iStockphoto.com /Lee Pettet

Most of us are fine seeing bugs outside. We're in their world, where they're just trying to find food and bring it back to their dirt-hilled home, so we just let them be on their way. Spotting those same creepy crawlies inside, though, is a whole other story. They're now in our homes. In some cases, all it takes is an empty jar or a firm slap with a shoe.

But some indoor invaders aren't so easy to get rid of. If you have an ant problem, you can't step on all of them or capture the whole trail to be released back into nature. Some pests, like mice, you can't even find to catch. So how do you convince these intruders to go back to their own homes? Sometimes it's as simple as removing their food source, but many bugs and rodents need more of a nudge than that.

We've got just the nudge you're looking for. Believe it or not, there are a few human foods that aren't on an ant's diet, and there are a couple of secret tricks to keep mice from scurrying through your walls. We're willing to share them with you so you can bake without worrying about bugs in your flour. First up, the pesky invaders that find any kind of food left out: ants.