Insect Control

Is that batch of bug spray you have left from last summer still effective? If it is, for how long?
By Suzie Dundas
You might see them hanging out around your kitchen drain. They're annoying yet tiny — they're drain flies. So how do you get rid of them?
You may find them annoying when they swarm an outside light during the summer months, but many other animals welcome them as a tasty treat.
By Alia Hoyt
Those tiny critters with a snout may be crawling around your pantry. But how do you get rid of them? And if you find them in your rice or flour, are they harmful?
By Alia Hoyt
You may have spotted these insects in your home. But are they bad to have around? And how do you get rid of them?
By Alia Hoyt
Our world is full of insects, and our first response to seeing one is usually to reach for a can of spray to zap it. Is this good idea? What's in your typical can of bug spray? And, could it harm you, too?
By Beth Brindle
Townhouse dwellers get to share a lot of things -- driveways, outdoor spaces, walls and occasionally pest infestations, too. Learn how to keep pests away from your townhome.
No one likes the sight of a cockroach scurrying across your kitchen wall -- and if you see one during the day, it's officially time to worry. Is it a sign of an infestation?
You're cleaning up your lovely home one day when your vacuum cleaner attachment goes right through your wood floor! What does this mean for your home and how do you fix it?
People love warm winters. So do insects. In fact, they love them so much that they might just wait out the winter right along with you -- inside your house! Find out how to protect your home here.
When you're searching for a new apartment to rent, the last thing you want to think about is probably the presence of pests. But if you ignore some telltale signs, you might find yourself inheriting unwanted critters.
By Jane McGrath
With nightmare stories of infestations, the old adage, "don't let the bed bugs bite," went from a harmless rhyme to an actual warning overnight. If you're on the road, how do you protect your belongings from these roach-like parasites?
By Julia Layton
Squeaky floors might just mean your home is in its second (or third!) century, but in some cases, sagging, creaky wooden floors can signal a termite infestation. What's the first step if you suspect you have a problem?
By Julia Layton
Termites don't eat concrete, but they will undermine your foundation by tunneling through it on the way to the good stuff. How risky is your home's setup?
By Julia Layton
For being tiny, termites can cause an amazing amount of destruction. Which termites might wreak havoc in your home, and what kind of damage will they do?
By Debra Ronca
Termites cause $5 billion worth of damage in the U.S. every year. For a bug that's about the size of an ant, that's a lot of destruction.
By Debra Ronca
Termites are nasty customers, but they don't have to be a deal-breaker when you're buying a home. An expert can help you know what you're dealing with.
By Sara Elliott
With today's growing number of bed bug infestations, buying secondhand furniture has taken on a whole new meaning. But we have some tips to keep you bargain hunting.
By Sara Elliott
Termites may be small, but they sure are hungry -- hungry enough to eat your entire house! Here's how to spot and repair the damage they cause.
Termites may be tiny, but they can pack a mighty wallop -- mainly to the structure of your house. Luckily for you, it's not that hard to keep them out.
While there are several advantages to renting an apartment, sharing a space with other people often means sharing things you don't necessarily want. Like bugs.
There's only one thing that can rid your home of bedbugs: a pest-control professional. They know all about bedbug biology and habits, and you need that knowledge to eliminate those pesky bedbugs.
Why even consider buying a house with termite damage? Well, some people won't. Others, though, stick around to consider the options -- and possibly negotiate a big discount on the home.
By Julia Layton
A few cockroaches here and there are to be expected, but that doesn't mean you have to like it. Find out how to rid your home of these nasty bugs.
If you want to scare a homeowner, there's one sure way to do it: Mention the word termite. It's important to always keep an eye out for them. Here's what to look for.
By Sara Elliott