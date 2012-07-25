How to Get Rid of Cockroaches

" " Don't let them get comfortable in your home; it's time to kick them to the curb -- or even farther! Photos.com/ Thinkstock

You kept your garbage emptied on a regular basis and made sure your countertops were always clean of foodstuff. You rinsed out everything before you put it in the recycling bin and you kept your outdoor cans and bins well away from your house. You even went as far as to spread light amounts of boric acid around your stove, fridge, bathroom pipes and kitchen garbage. Yet, after all this work, you find yourself with a cockroach problem. What to do now?

How you go about ridding your home of a cockroach problem depends on the severity of the issue. A few random roaches can be expected in almost any home during the moist, warm summer months, no matter how clean you keep things. A few roach traps in key areas could solve this kind of problem. Baited cockroach traps lure in the roaches with a food attractant, and then slowly kill the roach after it gets the insecticide on its spiny little legs. They can also track the insecticide back to their nest to kill more of their buddies.

If you actually see a roach and you don't mind spraying chemicals in your home, then you can take care of business with an aerosol spray that kills on contact. Boric acid not only works as a preventative measure, but can help kill off an infestation as well. Use a light hand when spreading the acid, and stick to the areas of your home that need it: cracks and crevices, around bathroom and kitchen water pipes, and under your stove and refrigerator. But if you find yourself in the midst of a serious infestation that you think is beyond your control, then it's time to call in a professional. Pest exterminators are going to cost you a little more, but it's worth it if things are out of hand. Check the Internet for services in your area, and make sure you know ahead of time exactly what you're paying for and if there are any kinds of guarantees.