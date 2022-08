How to Get Rid of Fleas in the House

There is no more effective means of getting rid of fleas than insecticides. If you have a persistent flea problem, you may have to turn to insecticides to remove all the fleas from your home. First thoroughly vacuum your home. Then spray the insecticide. Don't vacuum your home for two weeks after spraying, so that the insecticide can work effectively. If you have young children or sick people in your home, consult with a sales associate at your local hardware store to see if the insecticide is suitable for your household [source: Cats of Australia ]. If you decide to use insecticides, you may want to hire a professional exterminator.