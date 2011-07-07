How to Get Rid of Fleas in the House

Flea control is a big problem for pet owners. If your pet recently had a flea problem, you most likely have fleas in your pet's area and around your home. But making your home flea-free isn't difficult. Read the tips listed below and learn about how you can get rid of fleas in the house.

Vacuum Your Your vacuum cleaner is your first defense against fleas. Vacuuming interrupts their life cycle and hinders them from reproducing in your home. Vacuum your home thoroughly, especially in the places where your pet lives. If you have just had a recent flea problem, it's best to throw away your vacuum bag to eradicate the fleas from your home [source: Johnson ].

Steam cleaning If you vacuumed your home and still have a flea problem, your vacuum may not be strong enough to reach deep into the fibers of your upholstery and carpeting. In this case, you will have to steam clean your carpets and furniture to ensure that you get rid of all the fleas in your house [source: If you vacuumed your home and still have a flea problem, your vacuum may not be strong enough to reach deep into the fibers of your upholstery and carpeting. In this case, you will have to steam clean your carpets and furniture to ensure that you get rid of all the fleas in your house [source: Home Remedy Care ].

Apple cider vinegar Apple cider vinegar is an effective way to ensure that there are no fleas on your hard surfaces. Wash your floors and wipe your countertops and tables with a solution of apple cider vinegar and water, to get rid of fleas [source: Apple cider vinegar is an effective way to ensure that there are no fleas on your hard surfaces. Wash your floors and wipe your countertops and tables with a solution of apple cider vinegar and water, to get rid of fleas [source: Home Remedy Care ].

Insecticides There is no more effective means of getting rid of fleas than insecticides. If you have a persistent flea problem, you may have to turn to insecticides to remove all the fleas from your home. First thoroughly vacuum your home. Then spray the insecticide. Don't vacuum your home for two weeks after spraying, so that the insecticide can work effectively. If you have young children or sick people in your home, consult with a sales associate at your local hardware store to see if the insecticide is suitable for your household [source: There is no more effective means of getting rid of fleas than insecticides. If you have a persistent flea problem, you may have to turn to insecticides to remove all the fleas from your home. First thoroughly vacuum your home. Then spray the insecticide. Don't vacuum your home for two weeks after spraying, so that the insecticide can work effectively. If you have young children or sick people in your home, consult with a sales associate at your local hardware store to see if the insecticide is suitable for your household [source: Cats of Australia ]. If you decide to use insecticides, you may want to hire a professional exterminator.