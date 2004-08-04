How Locks Work

How Lock Picking Works

Lock picking allows people to open locks with only a few tools. Learn how to pick a lock, how pin and tumbler locks work, and about types of keys, re-keying and master keys.







How Combination Locks Work

Combination locks use wheel packs to set the combination inside the lock, a design that has stayed the same for the past 100 years. Learn about combination locks and see pictures of the inside of a combination lock.





Inside a Combination Lock

If you have used a combination lock before, you know the drill: "Turn the dial clockwise two full rotations to the first number of the combination. Then turn it counter-clockwise past the first number to the second number. Then turn the dial clockwise to the third number and the lock will open." But what's happening when you do that?



How Safecracking Works

In the movies, master thieves and spies can deftly defeat a safe in a matter of seconds using little more than steady hands and a good ear. Safecracking isn't really that easy of course, but expert safecrackers really can get through just about any lock mechanism. It's a matter of having the right tools, the right skills and plenty of patience.