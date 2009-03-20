Household safety should be given as much attention as any home improvement or decorating scheme. Learn about general household safety and home security.
Meteorologists have hurricane prediction down to a science, so preparedness should be the same thing too. Find out how to be ready if the big one's coming.
Many people instinctively turn on a light outside their homes when they're going to be out in hopes of stopping people from breaking in. But interviews with burglars tell a different story about what really deters them.
The middle of an emergency is a lousy time to realize that fire extinguishers are more than a point-and-shoot proposition. Think you could manage one that you lob at the local inferno?
Did you know that there are differences in what the words "danger," "caution," "poison" and "warning" mean when they're printed on a consumer product? It's not up to the manufacturer to choose which word best goes with the design on the product label.
The deadliest aspect of a hurricane is the storm surge. So is there any way to protect your property from this powerful force?
Don't wait until there are storms in the forecast to get prepared. Gather the 10 must-have items for your storm survival kit now.
You might be surprised at the tricks burglars can use to sneak inside your home. Not because they're so cunning, but because they're really quite simple. What should you be on the lookout for?
The VOC content of paint is listed on the front of the can, but that number may not be telling the whole story.
Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) can make you dizzy and give you a headache. How long will these gross gasses hang out after you're done painting?
To pick a lock you'll need some picks (or paper clips) and a tension wrench. Learn what lock-picking tools you need to pick a lock in this article.
You want to keep bats out of your house, but don't know how to do it. Learn about how to keep bats out of your house in this article.
If you're tired of your home being plagued by rodents, it's time to discover how to keep your house rodent free. This article shows you how to keep your house rodent free.
You want to learn how to catch the mouse that seems to be sharing your house with you. This article will tell you how to catch a mouse.
It's very important to know how to prevent electrical shock. Learn about how to prevent electrical shock in this article.
You need to install a smoke detector, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to install a smoke detector in this article.
To open a lock, the bottom pins must be aligned so they're all below the shear line. Learn how to pick a master lock in this article.
Lock pick guns work on the same principle as raking a lock by pushing up the pins. Learn how lock pick guns work in this article.
You can use steel wool mixed with caulking compound to plug up openings and stop mice. Learn whether steel wool can stop mice in this article.
You need to inspect a CO2 fire extinguisher, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to inspect a CO2 fire extinguisher in this article.
You suspect that you may be allergic to something in the air in your house and you want to test the air quality. You can learn from this article how to test the air quality in your home.
How can you find where or whether asbestos is lurking in your home? And if you find it, how should you treat it? Read on to find out to 10 places asbestos could be lurking.
Did you know that fire sprinkler systems are designed to be triggered by extremely high heat, not smoke, so there's less chance of false alarms that can lead to and water damage to property? Read on to learn how and why these fire prevention systems work to save lives.
You may take the air you're breathing for granted, but being able to fill your lungs with safe, clean air is vital to your good health. And to keep your air safe, the EPA has developed standards you should know about.
Mercury isn't an element to mess with. It can cause memory problems, lung damage, coordination problems and even death. But as poisonous as mercury poisoning is, it's also not that common. Who's at the highest risk?
It's not that hard to get into most houses. Between the keys hidden under mats, the shoddy locks and the soul-baring social network statuses on vacation plans, it's pretty easy to find a home's weak spot. How should you protect yours?
