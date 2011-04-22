How to Build a Privacy Fence

If you want to sit and sunbathe in your yard and feel some privacy and security, what you need is a tall fence. Just follow these instructions and you can build a privacy fence around your backyard.

Here's what you'll need for one 8-foot section of an 8-foot tall fence:

Two 12-foot (3.7-meter) 6-by-6-inch posts (You'll only need one additional post for each additional section.)

Three 8-foot (2.4-meter) 2-by-4-inch boards

Fourteen 8-foot (2.4-meter) 1-by-8-inch boards

Gravel

Wood preservative

Galvanized Nails

Paint or stain

Here's what to do: