How to Build a Storm Shelter

A storm shelter provides a safe place in case of storms, hurricanes or tornadoes. If you live in an area with extreme weather, you may want to consider building a steel storm shelter in your basement. The storm shelter should be built below ground level and should not be connected to your house from the outside. A storm shelter is extremely useful in areas where it's not safe to be above ground during a storm. Follow these steps and build a storm shelter to protect your family.

Materials needed:

Advertisement

14 gauge steel sheets

Plasterboard

2-by-4 studs

Concrete nails

Concrete

Nails

Steel frame with door

Here's what to do: