How to Build Window Treatments

Windows are often-overlooked opportunities for added interest in and around your home -- especially if you enjoy plants. Adding a windowsill shelf, a whole set of plant shelves, or a windowbox to any window provides plants with perfect access to the sunlight they need, while giving you some additional places to put them.

And if plants aren't your thing, window-based shelves can be an ideal way to display collectables or other items. Light from the window showcases every detail, and using the area around a window maximizes your space.

Don't forget that you can place windowboxes, plant shelves for a window, or a windowsill shelf on the inside or outside of your house. You just need a few tools and some wood to get started.

