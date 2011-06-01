How to Make a Globe

If your kids have just started learning geography or they're doing a project on continental drift, making a globe is a great way to have fun, be creative and learn about the planet. This art project doesn't cost much and will be a lifelong decorative reminder of your children's school years. Read the steps listed below and learn about how you can make a globe out of plasticine.

Here's what you'll need:

Advertisement

Styrofoam ball

Blue plasticine

Green plasticine

Online cutouts

Scissors

Craft knife

Here's what you do:

Prepare your workspace. Cover your table to protect the surface from the plasticine and any etches made from cutting. Work the blue plasticine with your fingers. Cover the Styrofoam ball with a smooth layer of plasticine. Be sure to smooth out any lumps. Print out online cutouts of the continents. Adjust the sizes of the cutouts so that all the continents will fit on your ball, leaving enough room to accurately represent the oceans as well. Once you have gotten the right size, cut out the continents [source: PBS ]. These will be your templates. Work the green plasticine with your fingers, making a smooth layer. Lay the templates of the continents on top of the layer of green plasticine. Use a craft knife to cut along the edges of the paper to make continent-shaped pieces of plasticine. Lay the green plasticine continent pieces onto the blue plasticine ball, using a map of the world as a reference [source: GMA ]. Make sure that the green pieces adhere to the blue layer by gently pushing the pieces into the globe.