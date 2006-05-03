How to Do Faucet Repairs

Step 1: Remove sink spout by loosening screw on top, unscrewing threaded spout ring or nut, and lifting spout out of its socket to expose valve. Some valves are just set in place and can be lifted straight out by gripping them with pliers; others are secured by screw. If there is a screw, turn it enough to free valve. If possible, disassemble valve.

Step 2: Flush all parts with water, and clean all surfaces and apertures with toothpicks. Don't use metal tools, as they could damage the unit.

Step 3: Reassemble and reinstall valve, then test unit. If it still operates poorly, you will probably have to replace valve. Replacement must be exact, so take faucet manufacturer's name and unit model number or old valve with you when you buy new valve.

Whether it's a spray hose or a spout, your home's faucet system will need periodic repairs. But if you follow the steps we've outlined in this article, you'll be able to get these jobs done with minimal trouble.

