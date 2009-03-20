Home & Garden
  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Home DIY
  5. Plumbing

Plumbing Problems

Learning about plumbing can save you a midnight call to the plumber. Find out basic plumbing tips to fix a toilet, sink or drain.

Does One Dripping Faucet Really Prevent Frozen Pipes?

In recent years, every single U.S. state has seen freezing temperatures, so pay attention, because it can happen to you.

By Laurie L. Dove Jan 3, 2020 Home DIY / Plumbing
What causes pipes to burst when they freeze?

If you live in an apartment building, you're sure to see a sign put up by management to keep your faucet dripping when the weather report forecasts freezing temperatures. But why is that? How does a dripping tap keep pipes from bursting?

By Laurie L. Dove Home DIY / Plumbing
How to Install a Bathtub

If your old bathtub has seen better days but you're hesitating to replace it because of the high costs of installation, why not learn how to install a bathtub yourself? Read this article to learn how to install a bathtub.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Plumbing
How to Install a Dishwasher

You just bought a new dishwasher and would like to install it yourself. Learn about how to install a dishwasher in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Plumbing
How to Remove Silicone Caulking

You'd like to remove your mildewed silicone caulking. Learn about how to remove silicone caulking in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Plumbing
How do you use a pipe wrench?

There are six types of pipe wrenches. Learn how to use a pipe wrench from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Plumbing
Are drain cleaners effective?

After you try to wipe away debris by hand, pour water down the drain and use a plunger, it’s time to turn to a chemical drain cleaner. Learn more about effective ways to clean drains from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Plumbing
How to Solder Copper

You're ready to do some plumbing work in your house, and have to learn how to solder copper. This article will help you learn how to solder copper.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Plumbing
How to Unglue PVC Pipe

You need to unglue PVC pipe, but you’re not sure how to do it. Learn about how to unglue a PVC pipe in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Plumbing
How to Replace a Toilet Handle

The handle on your toilet broke and needs replacing. Here's a quick lesson on how to replace a toilet handle.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Plumbing
How to Remove a Tub Drain Stopper

There are times when you'd like to remove your tub drain stopper. Learn about how to remove a tub drain stopper in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Plumbing
How to Unclog a Sink

You'd like to unclog your sink by yourself, but don't know how. Learn how to unclog a sink in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Plumbing
How to Fix a Leaky Bathtub Faucet

Be the master of your domain and fix your leaky bathtub faucet yourself. Learn about how to fix a leaky bathtub faucet in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Plumbing
How to Unclog a Toilet

Knowing how to unclog a toilet can come in handy. Learn how to unclog a toilet in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Plumbing
How dangerous is sewage?

Sewage that is left untreated can have a deadly impact on the environment. Learn how dangerous sewage is in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Plumbing
Is it hard to maintain a septic tank?

A bit of basic septic- tank maintenance can save you thousands of dollars down the road. You can learn how easy it is to maintain a septic tank from the following article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Plumbing
Should you invest in a sump pump?

Since over half of American homes have to contend with below-ground wetness, you may well be on the market for a sump pump. Learn more about sump pumps from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Plumbing
Should you hire a plumber to change a drain trap?

Changing a drain trap is the kind of job you can do yourself without paying a plumber. Learn more about replacing a drain pipe on your own from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Plumbing
How do urban waste water systems work?

The homes and buildings in urban areas produce a lot of waste water that needs to be cleaned before it can be discharged. Learn how urban waste water treatment facilities work in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Plumbing
Is faucet repair a DIY project?

If your faucet is leaking, dripping or making noise, it may need to be repaired or replaced. Learn about DIY faucet repairs in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Plumbing
Is toilet repair a DIY project?

Fixing or replacing your toilet may well be a job you can handle without a plumber. Learn about DIY toilet repairs in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Plumbing
Is pipe repair a DIY project?

While pipe replacement should be carried out by a professional, there are pipe repairs that DIY plumbers can do alone. Learn how you can fix your own pipes in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Plumbing
Do you need to hire a plumber to unclog your drain?

It's not much fun dealing with clogged drains, but in many cases you don't need to pay a plumber to fix them for you. Learn how you can unblock drains yourself in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Plumbing
How Drain Cleaners Work

Whether it's a kitchen sink full of murky water or an overflowing lavatory, you've probably experienced a clogged drain before and reached for the drain cleaner. But how do drain cleaners work?

By Linda C. Brinson Home DIY / Plumbing
How to Replace a Drain Trap

Replacing a drain trap is easy if you follow the proper steps.

Home DIY / Plumbing

