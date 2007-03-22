How To Fix a Spray Hose

The aerator portion of the spray head is similar to a faucet aerator. If aeration is inadequate or water squirts off at various angles, the aerator screen has become clogged with sediment or mineral deposits and must be cleaned.

To repair an aerator:Step 4: Reassemble aerator, making sure you get all parts positioned in proper order and direction.Learn the basics of repairing a flexible sink hose in the next section.

