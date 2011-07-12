" " Do you know how to install a dishwasher? DCI

Installing a dishwasher means extending the hot water supply line to the dishwasher and connecting the dishwasher drain to the drainpipe under the sink. Once this is done, you'll be ready to plug in the dishwasher.

Before starting with the installation, make sure you have the necessary tools and materials.

Advertisement

Here's what you'll need:

Power drill with hole saw attachment

Screwdriver

Wrench

Pliers

Teflon tape

Supply and drain tubes

T-fittings

Compression fittings

Wire nuts

Tube cutter

Now you're ready to start the installation.

Shut the water supply to the sink. Cut a three inch (7.6 centimeter) round hole in the cabinet wall separating the space under the sink and the dishwasher compartment with the power drill and hole saw. Attach the drain hose to the dishwasher with hose clamps. Cut the drainpipe under the sink with the tube cutter, and install a T-fitting for the dishwasher drainpipe. Attach the water supply line to the hot-water input valve on the dishwasher, using the fittings called compression fittings. Tighten the fittings. Cut the hot water supply line under the sink with the tube cutter, and install a fitting for the dishwasher water line. Hook up the power. Connect the electrical wiring in the junction box. Using wire nuts, connect the wires according to " " dir="LTR" style="text-align: left; direction: ltr; unicode-bidi: embed;"> Push the dishwasher into the space while threading the hoses through the hole in the cabinet wall. Connect the dishwasher's drain tube to the sink drain. Connect the dishwasher's water supply to the hot-water supply under the sink. Mighty Guide] Plug the dishwasher in. You've just installed your first dishwasher.[source: Home Depot