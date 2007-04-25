How to Build Kitchen Improvements

Any kitchen can benefit from a little extra attention to detail to something that's not quite right -- a wasted space, awkward access to a frequently used cupboard or shelf, a worn-out countertop in an otherwise beautiful kitchen. Taking care of these details can turn into productive and interesting projects, and can make your kitchen a more pleasant place to work and spend time.

You can learn how to do it yourself in this article. Learn how to laminate a countertop, create a pantry, install a roll-out shelf, and build a spice rack.

Advertisement

We'll get started in the next section by learning how to laminate a countertop.

For more information on making improvements to your kitchen, try the following links: