How to Hang Wallpaper Border

If you are bored of the décor in your house, but you have minimal funds for redecorating, consider hanging wallpaper borders in different rooms. It's an easy project that even the most beginner do it yourselfers can finish in one day. So read the steps listed below and learn about how you can hang a wallpaper border in your home and liven up what is now a dull room.

Materials:

Advertisement

Wallpaper border

Pencil

Level

Razor blade or knife

Smoothing brush

Measuring tape

Stepladder

Here's what to do:

Measure the room you want to border to see how much wallpaper you'll need. The rule of thumb is to measure the square footage (square meterage) of the room and add 15 percent extra for waste and mistakes [source: Lowes ]. Move the furniture to the corner of the room, cover the edges of the floor with protective cloths, and if you're working around electrical sockets, turn off the electricity to that room. Mark the wall, with a pencil and measuring tape, where you want the border to sit. Use a level to ensure that the lines are straight. Measure the length of one wall and cut a strip of wallpaper. Cut a bit extra wallpaper for trimming and overlap. Starting at the corner, lay the wallpaper against the wall, working along the markings that you made. Depending on what type of wallpaper you buy, you may have to wet it to adhere it to the wall or remove film to expose the pre-pasted side. Use a smoothing brush to flatten out any creases. When you get to the next wall, hang 3/16 of an inch (½ a centimeter) of border onto the next wall. Remove any excess paper using a sharp knife or razor blade [source: Carter ]. Start the next wall by placing the border over the small tab that you left. Work your way around the room in the same fashion until all walls are bordered.