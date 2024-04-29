Quartz vs. Granite: Which Countertops Are More Durable?

One of the most fundamental distinctions between quartz and granite countertops is their manufacturing process. In the context of countertops, you can call granite a natural stone surface and quartz an engineered stone surface.

Natural Origins

Both quartz and granite countertops have their origins in genuine natural materials. Quartz is a crystalline mineral consisting mainly of silica. Meanwhile, granite is an igneous rock composed of various minerals, such as feldspar, mica, and quartz.

Both can be different colors, like black, brown, red, blue or green, depending on what other elements are present.

Manufacturing Differences

However, manufacturers use these resources in different ways when making countertops. They craft granite surfaces by taking pieces from large granite slabs and cutting them to the desired specifications.

In contrast, producers combine crushed quartz crystals with resins and other minerals to create what they call "engineered quartz" or "engineered stone" before turning it into a quartz countertop.

This non-porous surface has a uniform appearance and texture that resembles real stone even though it's the manmade result of a carefully honed manufacturing process.