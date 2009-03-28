5 Things You Should Know: What to Expect from a Contractor

Before any construction project gets under way, clients must accept that something will probably go wrong at some point. The schedule may be pushed back while waiting for a specialty appliance to arrive, weather could delay the start date, a window frame may not fit into its allotted space or some other minor catastrophe could occur. For this reason, it's crucial to hire a contractor who communicates well and keeps the client continually updated on the good, bad and ugly.

As the stress level rises, it becomes even more important for clients to stay in contact with the contractor and any architects, designers and subcontractors involved.

Advertisement