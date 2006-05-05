How to Install Weather Stripping

©2006 Publications International, Ltd. Apply pressure-sensitive types of weather stripping only on the friction-free parts of a wooden window.

Most homes have a leak or two around doors and windows. Installing weather stripping to block those leaks can reduce drafts and save you a bundle on your heating and cooling bills. In this section, we'll discuss how to install the various types of weather stripping.

Pressure-Sensitive Foam

Pressure-sensitive adhesive-backed foam is the easiest weather stripping to apply, and it is quite inexpensive. Available in both rubber and plastic, adhesive-backed foam comes in rolls of varying lengths and thicknesses. Pressure-sensitive types of weather stripping can be used only on the friction-free parts of a wooden window, such as the lower sash or the top of the upper sash. If the strips were installed snugly against the gap between upper and lower sashes, the movement of the window would pull it loose.

Use the following steps to apply pressure-sensitive types of weather stripping:Pressure-Sensitive FeltFelt is one of the old standbys and is very economical. It comes in a variety of widths, thicknesses, qualities, and colors (brown, gray, and black). To apply pressure-sensitive felt, follow the same steps as you would to attach pressure-sensitive foam. Felt strips also come without the adhesive backing, but this type must be nailed into place.