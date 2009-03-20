Home & Garden
Home Repair

Any household requires general home repair. Learn how to fix leaky roofs and sticky doors and use general home repair tips to knock items off your to-do list.

Learn More

How to Waterproof Your Basement

When it rains, it pours. And when that rain pours into your basement, that's bad news. But there are ways to keep that rain out. We'll tell you how.

By John Perritano Home DIY / Home Repairs
10 Home Repairs That Can Seriously Break the Bank

Most expensive home repairs come from items we don't pay attention to every day – like the roof or foundation. And yet, routine maintenance is often very cheap. Which items should you focus on most to avoid costly replacements and repairs later?

By Dave Roos Home DIY / Home Repairs
Repair Your Christmas Lights

Repair your Christmas lights can help you green you holiday. Read this article to learn more.

By Collin Dunn, Planet Green Home DIY / Home Repairs
How to Repaint Stained Walls

Stains can be tricky to paint over, but it can be done. You'll need to do the proper prep and pick the right paint to get a professional look.

By Sara Elliott Home DIY / Home Repairs
How to Build a Mantel Shelf

You'd like to build a mantel shelf above your fireplace. Learn how to build a mantel shelf from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Home Repairs
Will vinegar remove adhesives from plastic?

Natural products such as vinegar can be used to safely separate substances that are stuck together by breaking their adhesive bonds. Learn more about how vinegar removes adhesives from plastic.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Home Repairs
What kind of coping saw cuts should you make for window aprons?

A coping saw has a narrow blade and fine teeth, perfect for cutting tight curves and making turn-backs for window aprons. Find out what kind of coping saw cuts you should make for window aprons from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Home Repairs
What sandpaper grit should you use before priming?

You need to choose sandpaper grit size according to the material you're preparing to prime. Learn more about what sandpaper grit you should use before priming from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Home Repairs
What's the best way to apply vapor barrier in an inside wall on a house with cement brick exterior walls?

What's the best way to apply vapor barrier in an inside wall on a house with cement brick exterior walls?

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Home Repairs
What can you use for a crosscut saw blade guard?

Crosscut saws are manual saws used to fell trees and cut lumber. Learn what you can use for a crosscut saw blade guard in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Home Repairs
How to Remove Paint From Glass

You just finished painting your house and now want to remove all the paint that splattered on the windows. This article will give you some suggestions about how to remove paint from glass.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Home Repairs
How to Remove Scratches from Glass

If the scratch in your glass isn't too deep, you may be able to remove it by buffing and polishing the glass. Learn about how to remove scratches from glass in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Home Repairs
How to Replace a Toilet Flange

Lately you have been noticing water on the floor around the toilet, and suspect the toilet flange may need replacing. Learn how to replace a toilet flange from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Home Repairs
How to Replace Concrete Expansion Joints

You've noticed that the sidewalk in front of your house has gaps between the slabs of concrete, and you'd like to replace the concrete expansion joints that were once there. Learn how to replace concrete expansion joints in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Home Repairs
How to Pour Concrete Footing

Make sure that your decks and piers stand tall and last the winter by learning how to pour concrete footings. Learn about how to pour concrete footings in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Home Repairs
How to Prevent Acid Rain Pollution

When you know how to prevent acid rain pollution you know how to do your part for the environment. Learn about how to prevent acid rain pollution in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Home Repairs
How to Put Up a Ceiling Fan

You want to put up a ceiling fan, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to put up a ceiling fan in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Home Repairs
How to Unclog a Garbage Disposal

Your garbage disposal is clogged, and you'd like to fix it. Learn about how to unclog a garbage disposal in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Home Repairs
How to Unclog a Toilet Without a Plunger

Your toilet is clogged, and you can't find a plunger. Learn about how to unclog a toilet without a plunger from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Home Repairs
How to Repair a Crack in Fiberglass

You recently discovered a crack in some fiberglass, which you'd like to repair. Learn how to repair a crack in fiberglass in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Home Repairs
How to Repair Exterior French Doors

The French doors from your living room to the patio are very difficult to open, and you'd like to repair them yourself. Learn about how to repair exterior French doors in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Home Repairs
How to Repair Sliding Glass Door Rollers

If your sliding glass door is too difficult to open or it's just very noisy, the rollers probably need fixing. Learn about how to repair sliding glass door rollers in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Home Repairs
How to Replace a Circuit Breaker

The electricity in your house keeps going off, and you think you may have to replace a circuit breaker. Learn how to replace a circuit breaker in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Home Repairs
How to Make Pleated Drapes

You'd like to figure out how to make pleated drapes. In this article, we will show you how to make pleated drapes.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Home Repairs
How to Lay Ceramic Tile

Replacing your ceramic tiles gives your home a relatively cheap facelift. Learn about how to lay ceramic tile in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Home Repairs

