How to Install Weather Stripping

Self-sticking spring metal has a peel-and-stick backing. These are like the standard spring-metal strips just described, but they are far easier to install. Self-sticking spring metal can be used in the same places as regular spring metal. To install the self-sticking spring metal around a door, follow these steps:

Step 1: Clean surface where strips are to be placed. Measure and cut strips to size with tin snips.

Step 2: Put strips in place without removing backing paper. Mark spots for trimming (for example, hardware points and where vertical and horizontal strips meet).

Step 3: Peel off backing at one end and press strip in place, peeling and pressing as you work toward other end.