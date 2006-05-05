Home & Garden
How to Install Weather Stripping

by Fix-It Club

Applying Self-Sticking Spring Metal Around Doors

Self-sticking spring metal has a peel-and-stick backing. These are like the standard spring-metal strips just described, but they are far easier to install. Self-sticking spring metal can be used in the same places as regular spring metal. To install the self-sticking spring metal around a door, follow these steps:

Step 1: Clean surface where strips are to be placed. Measure and cut strips to size with tin snips.

Step 2: Put strips in place without removing backing paper. Mark spots for trimming (for example, hardware points and where vertical and horizontal strips meet).

Step 3: Peel off backing at one end and press strip in place, peeling and pressing as you work toward other end.

What You'll Need

Here are the tools you'll want to have on hand to install self-sticking spring metal around doors:

  • Dish detergent
  • Clean rags
  • Tape measure
  • Pencil
  • Tin snip

